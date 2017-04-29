Drone Video Shows Flooded Fields

Intense storms moved through Friday night and well into Saturday morning, leaving behind major flooding across a huge portion of the tri-state.

The rain started Friday evening and even though there were some breaks off and on, it was pouring well into Saturday morning.

Roads, highways, bridges and people’s yards all across our region, flooded out from the massive amount of rain.

We’ve been keeping an eye on the damage left behind from these storms. Drone video is of Northern Vanderburgh County.

