Drone Festival Coming to Santa Claus

A new kind of festival is coming to Santa Claus next month.



The Lincoln Land Drone Fest is coming to Yellig Park May 13th.

Part of the festival will be the Santa Claus Cup Drone Race.

The race will show the story of Abraham Lincoln’s life while in Indiana.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the festival, the National Guard will give a presentation with their Raven drone.

Both the festival and race will be free for all ages.

More information can be found at Santa Claus, IN.

