Drivers Taking Advantage of Low Gas Prices

November 30th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

As people travel through the Tri-State they will notice lower gas prices. Locations in Kentucky are now around less than $2 a gallon.

In Henderson, a gallon of regular is sitting at $1.87 and drivers are taking advantage of the drop in prices.

Charles Keene says, “I actually brought both of my vehicles here. I have a Nissan Titan and a Nissan Altima and so I have also an additional six cents off per gallon with the Thorntons card so now I’m saving 46 cents per gallon so both of my vehicles were on empty so I filled them both up.”

According to AAA, the Hoosier state faced one of the highest spikes in gas over the summer.

