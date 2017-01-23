Home Indiana Driver Wanted for Reportedly Firing a Gun at a Martin County Deputy January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding information about a suspect involved in an early morning officer involved shooting. Around 5:15 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a light colored 2012-2017 Dodge Dart on Mobley Road four miles north of Shoals.

When the deputy was speaking with the driver, the driver pulled out a handgun. The deputy and the driver struggled for the weapon when the man pulled the trigger, firing a round at the deputy, just missing him. The driver fled scene going east on State Road 450 near Trip Road before deputies lost sight of him.

The suspect is described as a white man around 6′ tall and was wearing a black hooded shirt and blue jeans. The suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726.

