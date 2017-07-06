Driver Wanted, Passenger Arrested In Evansville Police Chase

Law enforcement officers in Evansville and Warrick County are looking for one man after a traffic stop led to a police chase. It happened around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Police say after the driver failed to pullover in Evansville, a pursuit then went into Warrick County.

Officers say the driver and a passenger got out of the car in the area of Lincoln and Epworth and ran off.

A K9 searched the area. And police say they did capture the passenger, Savannah Jo Huff. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County jail.

Police are still looking for the driver.

Comments

comments