Driver Wanted, Passenger Arrested In Evansville Police Chase
Law enforcement officers in Evansville and Warrick County are looking for one man after a traffic stop led to a police chase. It happened around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Police say after the driver failed to pullover in Evansville, a pursuit then went into Warrick County.
Officers say the driver and a passenger got out of the car in the area of Lincoln and Epworth and ran off.
A K9 searched the area. And police say they did capture the passenger, Savannah Jo Huff. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County jail.
Police are still looking for the driver.