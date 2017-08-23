Driver is Unconscious after Crashing into Home

A driver is unconscious after crashing into a Vanderburgh County home. This incident happened in the 100 block of Campground Road Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the driver was going eastbound on Campground Road when, for an unknown reason, he moved into the opposite lane. The vehicle tried moving back into the eastbound lane, but hit an oncoming SUV, and the SUV spun out.

Deputies say the driver went through some bushes before hitting a home. There was a small fire under the hood of the car, but that was put out quickly.

Emergency crews took the unconscious driver out of the car and he was taken to Deaconess Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Both drivers will be tested to see if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

