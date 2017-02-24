Home Indiana Evansville Driver Trapped Underneath Vehicle After Rollover Crash in Evansville February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities say cell phone distraction could be what caused a vehicle to roll over and injure a driver in Vanderburgh County. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy says Tydiesha Dejarnett was driving west on Waterworks Road from U.S. 41 when she lost control, over corrected, and went across the street into a field. Dejarnett’s vehicle flipped, and she was ejected from the SUV. The SUV rolled on top of her, trapping her. Good Samaritans helped push the vehicle off of her.

Emergency crews transported Tydiesha Dejarnett to St. Mary’s for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say cell phone distraction is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

