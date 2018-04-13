44News | Evansville, IN

Driver Sought In Connection With Deadly Evansville Hit & Run

Driver Sought In Connection With Deadly Evansville Hit & Run

April 13th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Evansville Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Detectives say just before 11:00 last night, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ohio Street, at the Pigeon Creek bridge.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and have not released any information on the car or driver responsible.

We will continue to follow this story.

Melissa Greathouse

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.