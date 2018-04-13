Home Indiana Evansville Driver Sought In Connection With Deadly Evansville Hit & Run April 13th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

Detectives say just before 11:00 last night, a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Ohio Street, at the Pigeon Creek bridge.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and have not released any information on the car or driver responsible.

We will continue to follow this story.

Comments

comments