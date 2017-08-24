Home Indiana Driver Sentenced In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Boonville Teen August 24th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

The man who pleaded guilty to killing a Warrick County teen in a drunk driving crash last year learns his fate. Osiel Marroquin

was driving drunk when he hit another car head-on.

Skylar Robinson-Williamson was killed in the crash, and Marroquin pleaded guilty last December.

Marroquin was driving in the wrong direction on State Road 62 in Warrick County when he hit the vehicle Skylar was in, head-on.

Skylar was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other people were seriously injured in that crash.

In court Thursday, it was the first time Marroquin spoke to the courtroom to say he was sorry for his actions.

Despite Marroquin’s remorse, the judge sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

