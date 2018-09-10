Home Indiana Driver Rescued After Flood Waters Sweep Car Away September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Lincoln City man was rescued after his car was swept off the roadway and into a ditch by flood waters.

Around 7:00AM on September 10th, Dubois County Sheriffs Department responded to a report of a vehicle in high water on County Road 400 South near County Road 130 West Northeast of the City of Huntingburg. Dubois County Deputies along with Memorial EMS and Huntingburg First Responders went to the scene.

Officials say the vehicle was in about five feet of water after being swept off of the flooded roadway and into a ditch.

Officials say the driver, Sean Clark, was standing on the roof of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived. First responders were able to reach him and bring him to safety. The vehicle will be retrieved at a later time.

Clark was not injured in the incident, through authorities say he will be cited for disregarding the signs marking the road closed.

The Dubois County Sheriffs Department is reminding drivers to never attempt to drive through high water, and be aware of signs marking closed roadways.

Comments

comments