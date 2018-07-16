Driver Pronounced Dead in Semi Accident

Evansville officers were dispatched to a rush trucking trailer that went off of Interstate 64 onto Highway 41. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday. The Vanderburgh County coroner’s office identified the driver as 48-year-old Kenneth White of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

“Upon our arrival, we found a semi with a tractor-trailer overturned in the southbound lane with heavy front-end damage and the driver was trapped,” says Lt. Kyle Oldham. “After gaining access to the driver we realized that he was beyond help and he was deceased.”

The semi slid down the hill and turned onto its side before it stopped in the southbound lanes. Tow trucks, firefighters, and police were at the scene for several hours.

“It appears as though he was traveling eastbound from west from the St. Louis area. We don’t know if he fell asleep or had an event, not totally sure, but he went off the roadway, looked like he may have tried to overcorrect,” says Oldham.

“Generally, when you have a tractor-trailer involved in a serious crash like this it’s a long process,” says Sheriff Dave Wedding. “Anytime you have a tractor trailer crash of this magnitude, we usually have three, four deputies assigned to the scene.”

The accident backed up traffic and detours had to be put in place. The north and southbound lanes on U.S. 41 were closed until around 8 a.m. Due to construction near the crash site, only one lane remains open on each side of the highway.

