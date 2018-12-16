Home Kentucky Driver Of Overturned Semi Arrested With DUI Charges December 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

The driver of a Tractor Trailer that overturned on the Natcher Parkway Saturday night is behind bars today.

Daviess County Sheriffs Officer’s say Gayland Ainsworth was under the influence of narcotics when his semi carrying frozen chicken crashed. The truck blocked the southbound lanes and shoulder of the highway which caused hours of delays for drivers in the area. Ainsworth was traveling northbound on the Natcher when officers say he lost control of the semi and crossed the median causing the semi to roll on its side.

He received minor injuries from the collision, and was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being booked into the Daviess County Detention Center. Ainsworth was charged with DUI, Possession of a Contained Substance 1St Degree(Meth), Possession of Marijuana.

Comments

comments