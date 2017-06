Home Indiana Driver Life-Flighted after Early Morning Crash in Perry County June 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

One driver is life-flighted to a hospital after an early morning accident on Interstate-64 in Perry County. The crash happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. near mile marker 70.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 64 were closed for about an hour, but are now open. ISP says emergency crews life-flighted one driver to a nearby hospital.

There’s no word on what caused the accident at this time.

Comments

comments