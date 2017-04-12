Home Indiana Driver Leads Police on Short Pursuit in Mt. Vernon April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Mt. Vernon Police are trying to track down a driver, who led them on an early morning chase. But they are not releasing the driver’s name at this time. It happened Wednesday around 1 a.m.

Police say a Green Pontiac Grand AM ran a stop sign at College Avenue and West Second Street. That’s when the short chase started.

Officers say the car then crashed at the intersection of Sixth and Vine. The driver took off running.

The suspect’s name will not be released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments