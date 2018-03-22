Driver Leads Police On Pursuit In Henderson

A Henderson man is behind bars after police say he led them on a pursuit. Henderson Police say Armando Molina, 29, was driving on the median when they tried pulling him over.

Officers say Molina kept driving despite efforts to pull him over. He drove from the 1900 block of U.S. 60 East to Millcreek Drive.

Once Molina got to a home at 924 Millcreek Drive, police say he ran into the home despite officer commands.

When more officers arrived, they spoke to one of Molina’s relatives, who talked to Molina inside the home. Molina exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Molina is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, no registration plates, and no operator’s license.

Comments

comments