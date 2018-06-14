Driver Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Wabash County
A Southern Illinois man led police on a high speed chase this morning in Wabash County.
According to police, an officer attempted to pull over 75 year old Gregory Williams on West Ninth Street for a traffic violation.
Instead of stopping, Williams led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The pursuit ended when he crashed his car in a field about six miles west of Mount Carmel.
Williams was later arrested for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Police Officer.
He’s currently being held in the Wabash County Jail.