Driver Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Wabash County

A Southern Illinois man led police on a high speed chase this morning in Wabash County.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over 75 year old Gregory Williams on West Ninth Street for a traffic violation.

Instead of stopping, Williams led officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended when he crashed his car in a field about six miles west of Mount Carmel.

Williams was later arrested for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Police Officer.

He’s currently being held in the Wabash County Jail.

