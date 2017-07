Home Kentucky Driver Leads KSP on Chase In Owensboro July 17th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

A driver leads Kentucky State Police on a chase in Owensboro on US 60 Sunday night.

Troopers arrested the driver, 18-year-old Alexander Miller.

According to troopers, when they tried to pull over Miller, he reached speeds over 90 miles per hour.

After getting off the bypass, Miller then turned onto Elwood Court, and ran off the roadway into a yard almost hitting a house.

Troopers arrested Miller. He’s now in the Daviess County Detention Center.

