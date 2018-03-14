Home Indiana Driver Leads Deputies On Short Pursuit In Gibson County March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A driver leads deputies on a short pursuit in Gibson County. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Windstar on U.S. 41 near County Road 800 South after receiving reports that the occupants were acting suspicious at Scotty’s Lawn and Garden.

Deputies say when they stopped the vehicle they tried to identify the occupants, but the driver, later identified as Derek Flahardy, 32, gave them false information.

When confronted about his identity, deputies say Flahardy sped off. After a short pursuit the vehicle got stuck in a field near County Road 200 East and County Road 800 South.

Deputies say Flahardy tried fleeing on foot, but was taken into custody.

After a short investigation, dispatch informed the deputies that Flahardy had a felony warrant our of Florida for burglary and a failure to appear warrant out of Vanderburgh County Jail.

Flahardy was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is being held on his outstanding warrants. He’s also charged with false informing, reckless driving, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, and giving a false name.

