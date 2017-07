Home Kentucky Driver Killed In Motorcycle Crash in Daviess County July 3rd, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

The Daviess County Sheriff Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday night.

Police say it happened after 7pm in the 6200 block of Highway 431 in Owensboro. According to police the driver lost control of their motorcycle and left the road way.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a helmet. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not seem to be a factor.

The driver’s name is being withheld at this time.

