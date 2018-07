Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky are investigating a deadly crash near Philpot. Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Highway 142 at 5 p.m. Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the van was heading west when it went over a hill too fast and went airborne. The driver lost control of the van, it left the road and hit a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

