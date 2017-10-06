Home Kentucky Driver Killed, Four Others Taken To Hospital After Deadly Muhlenberg Co. Crash October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County that killed the driver and sent four others to the hospital. The accident happened at mile marker 50 on the Western Kentucky Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say Andretta Dear, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving west on the Western Kentucky Parkway and, for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Dear died at the scene of the crash.

There were four juvenile passengers who were injured in the accident. Two passengers were air lifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. They are in critical condition at this time.

The other two children were taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for a short time, but have since reopened.

There’s no word on what caused the single vehicle crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

