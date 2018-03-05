Home Kentucky Driver Involved In Deadly Union County Crash Dies March 5th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The driver involved in a deadly Union County crash has died. Robert Bluem, 35, died March 3rd at Deaconess Hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The accident happened February 28th around 9 p.m. at U.S. 60 and Kentucky 141.

Kentucky State Police say a Union County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near Walmart, but the car sped off. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Minutes later, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash on the same vehicle from the traffic stop.

Authorities say Robert Blueum was speeding, which played a major factor in the crash. He lost control and ran off the north side of U.S. 60 near KY 141. The vehicle hit a culvert and tree before coming to a rest.

Bluem wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Deaconess Hospital for life-threatening injuries, and died from his injuries.

His passenger, Linda Smith-Bluem, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSP discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Vanderburgh County. Both Robert and Linda Bluem had active warrants for their arrest.

This crash is still under investigation.

Comments

comments