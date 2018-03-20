Home Indiana Evansville Driver Involved In Chase Ending With Crash Faces Criminal Charges March 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man involved in a chase that ended with a crash in Evansville is facing criminal charges. Erick Latham was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on March 19th and he is charged with driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating while intoxicated.

Last Friday, police say Latham led them on a chase on East Virginia Street near North Evans Street. Police say Latham’s truck drove over a hill, flipped, and landed on the front porch of a home.

After a short foot chase, police arrested Latham and took him to an area hospital.

Latham is in the Vanderburgh County Jail. His review hearing is set for March 23rd at 8:30 a.m.

