Kentucky Driver Injured in Thursday Night Crash In Daviess County May 5th, 2017

In Daviess County officers responded to an accident with injuries Thursday night. It happened around 11:40pm in the 8600 block of Highway 144.

When officers arrived they found one vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle by fire crews.

The driver was transported by EMS to Owensboro Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

