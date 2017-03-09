44News | Evansville, IN

Driver Injured After Falling Asleep

March 9th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

A Kentucky woman was injured in an accident, after Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say she fell asleep at the wheel.

Deputies say the driver was going north around 1:15 Thursday morning, when she fell asleep, causing her car to drift and hit the concrete bridge wall. Deputies say the vehicle overturned and landed on its top.

The right lane of the bridge was blocked while the accident was cleaned up.

The driver went to Methodist Hospital with pain to her elbow. Deputies say she was wearing a seatbelt.

