One person is recovering following a roll-over crash in Evansville.

First responders were called to Highway 62 and Epworth after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the vehicle appeared to be a modified pick-up truck, and the driver was the only person inside.

They say the crash was so bad, they had to cut off a part of the truck’s roof to get the driver free.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the crash, and we’re working to learn whether the driver will be cited.

Comments

comments