One driver is injured after his vehicle flipped during a crash on the Lloyd at Vann Avenue. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on the Lloyd near Vann Avenue throughout the afternoon.

Police say a driver pulling a tractor lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and the accident caused a nearby street lamp to be knocked over.

