Kentucky State Police are investigating an accident that led to one person being rushed to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday on William Natcher Parkway in Beaver Dam.

Troopers say a car — driven by Katelin Yeager — rear-ended a camper that was being towed, by Thomas Pyles. This caused Pyles to lose control and the camper to flip.

EMS took Yeager to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital for her injuries.

No one else was hurt.

