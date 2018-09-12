Home Kentucky Driver in Hopkins County Killed After Hitting Tree September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of one individual in Hopkins County.

On September 12th, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say Lonnie Dunn was driving his vehicle westbound on Nortonville Road when his car exited the road.

Deputies say the vehicle went off the shoulder due to Dunn experiencing a medical issue. The vehicle went into a tree line and came to a stop after hitting a tree.

Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

