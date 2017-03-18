44News | Evansville, IN

Driver Identified in Multi-County Police Chase

March 18th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Peter Vellis is being accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one way, and several other charges.

The chase started in Posey County and ended when the car crashed into a pole at 3rd and John in downtown Evansville. Toward the end of the pursuit authorities say Vellis called 911 to say his accelerator was stuck and he couldn’t stop.

Vellis was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County.

Braden Harp

Braden Harp joins WEVV from WEIU-TV in Charleston, IL. Braden says “Evansville has a vibrant community spirit, and I’m looking forward to covering stories that matter to the Tri-State.” Braden graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography, and minors in Broadcast Meteorology and Journalism.

Comments

comments

