Driver Identified in Multi-County Police Chase
Peter Vellis is being accused of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a one way, and several other charges.
The chase started in Posey County and ended when the car crashed into a pole at 3rd and John in downtown Evansville. Toward the end of the pursuit authorities say Vellis called 911 to say his accelerator was stuck and he couldn’t stop.
Vellis was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vanderburgh County.