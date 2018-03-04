Home Kentucky Driver Identified In Henderson County Fatal Accident March 4th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

45 year-old Shawn Michael Nelson has been identified by the Henderson County coroner as the victim of a single car crash just out side Smith Mills, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:00, the Henderson Sheriff’s Department responded to the eleven hundred block of Hwy 359 for an accident with injuries.

A juvenile was reportedly able to get out of the red 1989 Ford Ranger with help from passersby.

The Sheriff’s Department says an adult male now identified as Nelson was unresponsive and trapped inside of the car.

Deputies say the car ran off the road and struck a tree, which had fallen onto the vehicle.

The juvenile victim was transported to Deacones Hospital in Evansville where she is expected to survive.

