Driver Identified In Deadly Crash in Warrick County

An investigation continues Monday following a deadly crash in Warrick County.

Indiana state police say 55-year-old Patrick McNeely of Fountaintown, Indiana died at the scene of the crash.

Around 6:40 Sunday night, Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 64.

911 dispatch received two calls about a white ford pick-up parked on the emergency shoulder. A preliminary investigation revealed McNeely pulled his pick-up out into the path of the semi. He was ejected from vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

