Driver Hospitalized After Driving into Pond

A person has been pulled from a car submerged in a retention pond.

Authorities on scene say an 88-year-old man was driving and likely missed the roadway.

This happened at the Holiday Retirement Village on Buena Vista Drive near the target on the north side.

Emergency personnel on the scene performed CPR on the person.

Right now crews are working to pull that car from the water.

No word on the condition of the person pulled from the car but they were taken to an area hospital.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

