Home Indiana Evansville Driver Helping With Flat Tire Injured in Five-Vehicle Crash December 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville, Indiana

A man helping to change a flat tire is injured in a Monday evening crash that involved five vehicles. The crash happened just after 5:30PM Monday on the West Lloyd Expressway west of McDowell Road.

Both the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. When they arrived, deputies report that a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse had stopped on the shoulder due to a flat tire. The drivers of two other vehicles then stopped to help the driver changing the tire.

According to deputies, a black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound and hit an unoccupied Subaru. The impact of the crash forced the Subaru into the rear of an unoccupied Avenger. The Avenger hit the unoccupied Mitsubishi with the flat tire and motorist who was helping the tire.

The Malibu then re-entered the roadway and struck another vehicle– a gray 2018 Dodge pickup.

The injured motorist was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a possible broken ankle. A driver and child passenger in the Malibu were transported by ambulance to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The roadway was blocked for nearly two hours. And the crash remains under investigation.

