Home Kentucky Driver Flown to Hospital Following Muhlenberg County Snow Plow Crash December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

More information has been released following an accident that involved a passenger vehicle and snow plow on U.S. 431 north of Drakesboro.

Police say on December 5th, Kevin Wilson was driving northbound on U.S. 431 when he lost control of his car on an ice covered bridge. The car then slid into the path of a Department of Transportation snow plow, driven by Michael Geary, traveling southbound. Wilson’s vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the front of the snow plow.

Wilson was flown to St. Vincent’s from the scene of the incident. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

Geary was not injured in the collision.

Previous story: U.S. 431 Blocked in Muhlenberg County Following Crash

Comments

comments