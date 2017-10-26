Home Kentucky Driver Flown To St. Vincent After Hitting Deer In Dawson Springs October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A driver is flown to the hospital after hitting a deer Wednesday night in Dawson Springs. The single-vehicle accident happened along Neisz Road just before 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say 22-year-old David Carter was driving his Lincoln Town Car when a deer ran onto the road. His vehicle struck the deer, Carter overcorrected, hit an embankment, and his car flipped over.

Carter was flown to St. Vincent in Evansville, but his condition is unknown.

His passenger, Justin Sherman, was also injured in the accident. He was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville.

Kentucky State Police say Carter and Sherman were not wearing seat belts.

