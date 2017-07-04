Home Illinois Driver Facing Charges after Deadly Crash in Knox County July 4th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

A driver involved in a deadly crash in Knox County is facing driving under the influence charges. The two-vehicle accident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 along Highway 41 and Freelandville Road.

Deputies say a pick up truck and motorcycle crashed, killing 46-year-old Boris Fayman, who was the driver of the motorcycle. His passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Investigators say the driver of the truck 45-year-old Donnie Ray Robinson crossed in front of the motorcycle.

Robinson is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with prior conviction and leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Robinson is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

