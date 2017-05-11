Driver Dies After Crashing Into Safety Kleen Building

On Thursday, May 9 Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to car crash on 4417 North St. Joseph Avenue.

Police say 64 year old Robert Akin crashed into the Safety Kleen building, an environmental disposal company, respectfully. Witnesses saw the truck drive through the parking lot across a grass field, and then through the front doors.

According to a news release, a witness observed the driver let go of the steering wheel and clutch his chest with both hands. The driver reportedly leaned back into the seat and the vehicle then accelerated and struck the curbing. The truck reportedly ran off the right side of the road and traveled through the grass until it collided with the Safety Kleen building.

Crews gave the driver CPR before taking him to the hospital where he later died due to driver illness, according to the news release.

No one inside the building was injured.

