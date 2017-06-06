Home Kentucky Henderson Driver Damages Cars at Henderson Sales Lot after Falling Asleep June 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A driver damages several cars at a sales lot in Henderson after falling asleep at the wheel. The incident happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Henderson Police say the driver of a pick-up truck fell asleep at the wheel while driving north on South Green Street.

Officers say he drove off the road into the lot for Mark’s Affordable Used Cars, hitting one vehicle, which caused a chain reaction with several others.

No one was injured in this accident.

