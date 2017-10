Home Indiana Driver in Custody after Short Chase in Warrick County October 4th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

A high speed chase ends almost as quickly as it started in Warrick County.

According to dispatchers the chase started just after 1AM Wednesday in Chandler on 62 West by Boonville Highway.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver sped away–reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

According to Warrick County dispatchers the car was stopped just two minutes later northbound on I-69.

The suspect is in custody.

