Driver Is In Custody Following A Police Chase Across State Lines

Authorities tracked down a suspect after a police pursuit that crossed state lines. The chase began in Evansville when police tried to serve a felony warrant to the suspect. It quickly moved to Henderson where the driver was arrested.

Henderson Police took over the pursuit once it reached Green Street in downtown Henderson. The pursuit traveled several blocks with the suspect hitting at least two pedestrian cars and one sheriff’s car. It ended when police used spike strips causing the driver to pull over at Dodge’s Fried Chicken. Officers arrested the suspect and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

