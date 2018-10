Home Indiana Evansville Driver Crashes into Chuckles Gas Station in Evansville October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

One person has been arrested after a car crashed into an Evansville gas station Wednesday morning.

Police say 18-year-old Nyla Baley has been arrested with a misdemeanor of driving without a license.

According to police, 18-year-old Nyla Baley was attempting to park the vehicle when she hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and drove into the Chuckles gas station on Covert and Weinbach Avenue.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

