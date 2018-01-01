Driver Crashes into Home Following Fatal Shooting

A man crashes into a home on Washington Avenue after being shot on South Bedford Avenue. Evansville Police say the man was in his car when someone shot into the car as he was traveling on Bedford Avenue. EPD says the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness at the crash says the man was conscious after hitting the home, yelling he had been shot before losing consciousness.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injury.

Police are still investigating what led up to this incident.

