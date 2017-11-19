Home Indiana Evansville Driver Charged With DUI, Disrupts Power in East Vanderburgh Co. November 19th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

A driver faces DUI charges after running into a utility pole and disrupting power to homes on the east side of Vanderburgh County.

Darrell Curtis Huff is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with test refusal.

Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a crash in the 8200 Spry Road around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say a white Ford transport van ran off the road and hit a power pole– breaking it in half.

Huff was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. And then he was taken to jail after refusing a blood alcohol test.

