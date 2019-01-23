Driver Catches Hit-and-Run on Dash Cam

A Tri-State dad reacts to a hit-and-run crash on the Lloyd Expressway like many people probably would.

However, police want to remind drivers if they’re involved in a crash, and the other person leaves, they recommend pulling over and reporting it right away.

Sean Grant posted this video to social media this week after a driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck rear-ended him on the Lloyd.

As you can see, the driver took off and Grant started following him before pulling over to report it to police.

Grant says his two-year-old son was in the vehicle with him.

He was able to write down the vehicle’s license plate number and then report it.

Even though Grant reacted like many people, authorities say they want to remind drivers to always pull over and report a crash right away, even when the other driver leaves.

