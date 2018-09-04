Home Indiana Driver Arrested after Traveling Over 100MPH on I-64 September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Indianapolis man after being pulled over for traveling at speeds over 100MPH.

Deputies say the arrest happened on September 3rd at 7:59AM when a driver was pulled over for traveling at high speeds on I-64 near the 34 Mile Marker.

The driver was identified by deputies as 18-year-old Chase Hart of Indianapolis. Following a roadside investigation, Hart was taken into custody.

He was transported to Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of reckless driving.

