Driver Arrested after Traveling Over 100MPH on I-64
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Indianapolis man after being pulled over for traveling at speeds over 100MPH.
Deputies say the arrest happened on September 3rd at 7:59AM when a driver was pulled over for traveling at high speeds on I-64 near the 34 Mile Marker.
The driver was identified by deputies as 18-year-old Chase Hart of Indianapolis. Following a roadside investigation, Hart was taken into custody.
He was transported to Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of reckless driving.