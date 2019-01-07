Driver Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A Boonville woman is in jail after leading Vanderburgh County deputies on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Shawn Young, 41, was arrested for automobile theft, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving and for outstanding warrants.

Deputies say while they were patrolling an area along Pearl Drive, they noticed Young driving a stolen 1998 Honda Accord, and they say it appeared she was leaving the West Side Walmart.

Authorities say Young sped off, driving nearly 90 miles per hour at times on the Lloyd Expressway, and she then drove into Posey County.

Deputies say Young stopped near the Illinois state line, and she was taken into custody.

Young is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

