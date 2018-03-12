Home Indiana Evansville Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Utility Pole Causing Power Outage March 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is arrested after crashing into a utility pole that caused a power outage on the city’s west side. Thomas Clark, 64, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with test refusal.

Around 9:11 last night, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry Township Fire Department responded to a crash in the 8500 block of Broadway Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they say a car had crashed into a utility pole in the yard of a residence. This caused downed cable and phone lines, and also caused minor damage to the residence. Clark had to be extricated from his vehicle and refused treatment.

Deputies say Clark appeared to be intoxicated and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Vectren later restored power to the area.

