Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Home April 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A driver is arrested for drunk driving after deputies say he crashed into a home, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Dubois County Sheriff’s deputies Woodie Edwards, 47, ran off the roadway on State Road 64, near Birdseye, hitting a garage.

The collision damaged the home’s foundation and a car that was in the garage.

Deputies say the truck is totaled and the house has an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Edwards had a BAC of .09 percent. He was taken to an area hospital, then booked into the Dubois County Jail.

Edwards posted bond this morning, but is scheduled to appear in court on May 2nd.

