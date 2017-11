Home Indiana Evansville Suspect in Custody After Car Chase that Ended in Crash in Evansville November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash at Linwood and Monroe. The crash happened when a suspect who was fleeing from police collided with another vehicle.

Medical crews have transported several people from the scene. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is in custody.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

